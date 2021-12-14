Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZM. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $318.77.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $184.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.32. The company has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -1.19. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $175.27 and a 12 month high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $52,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,586 shares of company stock worth $25,324,991. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

