$0.09 EPS Expected for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Harvard Bioscience stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 21,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,958. The stock has a market cap of $283.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.17. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $8.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,043,000 after purchasing an additional 402,541 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $2,868,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 423,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 176,253 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 1,019.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 147,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 135,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.