-$0.17 EPS Expected for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.13). S&W Seed posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.98% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SANW. B. Riley cut their price target on S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the second quarter worth about $3,979,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,084,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 56,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 0.9% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 474,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 1.3% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 431,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter.

S&W Seed stock remained flat at $$2.85 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20. S&W Seed has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.60.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

