$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.25. PagSeguro Digital posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

PAGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,482,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,438,000 after buying an additional 306,370 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,278,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,166,000 after buying an additional 1,036,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,887,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,138,000 after buying an additional 906,205 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,335,000 after buying an additional 210,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,882,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,792,000 after buying an additional 1,092,729 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $26.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.38. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

