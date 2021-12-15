-$0.43 EPS Expected for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.60). Exterran posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.03 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Exterran by 31.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Exterran by 103.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 133,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 67,826 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Exterran by 103.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 217,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 110,172 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exterran by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 26,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXTN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,950. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $101.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.77. Exterran has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $5.97.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

