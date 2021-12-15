-$0.48 EPS Expected for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will report ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.43). Inspire Medical Systems posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.89). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.83.

Shares of NYSE INSP traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,746. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $159.18 and a 1-year high of $286.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.37 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

