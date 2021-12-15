$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.56. Edwards Lifesciences posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on EW. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

Shares of EW stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.91. 2,530,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,651. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $123.27. The company has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $951,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,881 shares of company stock valued at $15,812,388 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,003,965,000 after buying an additional 172,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,419,116,000 after purchasing an additional 186,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,043,000 after purchasing an additional 113,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,730,000 after purchasing an additional 358,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

