$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.63. CIRCOR International reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

CIRCOR International stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.48. 87,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,263. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average is $32.37. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $536.43 million, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,029,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

