$0.70 EPS Expected for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Kroger reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kroger.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NYSE KR opened at $45.58 on Friday. Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.25.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kroger by 494.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 37,352 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,956,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Kroger by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kroger (KR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.