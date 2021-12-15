$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.84. Kellogg posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.39%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,335 shares of company stock valued at $20,897,604. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kellogg by 153.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after buying an additional 2,560,788 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $117,268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Kellogg by 96.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,585,000 after buying an additional 1,833,448 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at $65,844,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 53.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,876,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,816,000 after buying an additional 654,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

