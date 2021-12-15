$0.90 EPS Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Ball posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

In other news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 8.6% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ball by 578.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Ball by 20.5% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 38,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,501. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ball has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.92%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

