$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to report earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Eversource Energy posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on ES shares. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.29.

NYSE:ES opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $92.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 70.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,730,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,284,000 after buying an additional 58,606 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,808,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at $2,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

