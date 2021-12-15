$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.19. Bausch Health Companies reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion.

BHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,629,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,216. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13.

In other news, Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 31.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 138.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 349,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 202,886 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

