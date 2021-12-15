$1.70 EPS Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the highest is $1.72. NICE reported earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in NICE by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,114,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,020,788,000 after buying an additional 187,261 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NICE by 3.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,230,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,682,000 after purchasing an additional 138,903 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of NICE by 26.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,431,000 after purchasing an additional 407,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,689,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 1.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,312,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded down $6.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.42. 7,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,468. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.75. NICE has a 52-week low of $211.25 and a 52-week high of $319.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.44.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

