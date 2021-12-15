$1.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97. Intuit reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year earnings of $11.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $12.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.86 to $14.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,485,499,000 after buying an additional 285,308 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,100,250,000 after buying an additional 59,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,324,969,000 after buying an additional 242,134 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,467,370,000 after buying an additional 164,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $639.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $619.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.59, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $357.69 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

