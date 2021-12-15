$1.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will announce $1.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. Dover posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year sales of $7.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.45.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Dover by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Dover by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Dover by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $168.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. Dover has a 1 year low of $115.88 and a 1 year high of $178.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

