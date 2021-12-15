10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXG. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.52, for a total transaction of $1,435,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total transaction of $2,189,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,902 shares of company stock worth $40,577,792. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 260.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,036 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,269 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,033,000 after buying an additional 795,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,321,000 after buying an additional 551,232 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXG traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,201. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $128.15 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.76 and a 200 day moving average of $168.59.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

