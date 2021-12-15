$11.38 Billion in Sales Expected for American Express (NYSE:AXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will announce sales of $11.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.76 billion. American Express reported sales of $9.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full year sales of $41.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.81 billion to $42.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $47.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.96 billion to $48.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,499,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,801. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $189.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,918,535,000 after purchasing an additional 314,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,716,089,000 after acquiring an additional 255,893 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,617,545,000 after acquiring an additional 254,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

