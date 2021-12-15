13,327 Shares in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of REV Group by 99,137.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

REVG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on REV Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REV Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

NYSE:REVG opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 2.42. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.66.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

