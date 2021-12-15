13,600 Shares in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QURE. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in uniQure by 30,689.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 338,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in uniQure by 289.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 350,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 260,620 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,489,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,298,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,348,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other uniQure news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 8,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $319,171.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $190,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,732 shares of company stock worth $1,031,703. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.17. uniQure has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $49.37. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.08.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. uniQure’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that uniQure will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QURE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.15.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

