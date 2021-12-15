13,876 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Purchased by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,294,991,000 after buying an additional 21,329,607 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $270,982,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,484,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,835 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

NYSE KMI opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.