$145.71 Million in Sales Expected for MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) will report sales of $145.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MarketWise’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.00 million and the highest is $149.13 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full-year sales of $542.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $536.80 million to $548.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $649.81 million, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $658.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MarketWise.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price target on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. MarketWise has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,397,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,980,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,260,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

