$16.99 Million in Sales Expected for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will post $16.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.20 million and the lowest is $15.87 million. MannKind posted sales of $18.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year sales of $79.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.80 million to $81.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $75.88 million, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $89.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

MNKD has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MannKind by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 66,377 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in MannKind during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in MannKind by 138.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 35,390 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in MannKind in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MannKind by 534.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

MNKD traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,883,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852,041. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.82. MannKind has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

