$18.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Earnings Per Share Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will announce $18.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $21.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.03. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $9.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 97.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $70.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $67.04 to $73.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $50.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $43.50 to $65.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.75.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total transaction of $576,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,241. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,818,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $3,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $13.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $657.93. 841,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,326. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $615.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $602.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Earnings History and Estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

