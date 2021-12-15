$2.15 EPS Expected for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to report earnings of $2.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the lowest is $2.10. UniFirst reported earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.61 to $7.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $8.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $465.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $205.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.85. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $189.84 and a 52-week high of $258.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.11%.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 737 shares of company stock worth $150,595. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in UniFirst by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in UniFirst during the second quarter valued at about $800,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in UniFirst by 5.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 8.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

