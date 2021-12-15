$2.32 Billion in Sales Expected for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to post sales of $2.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.11 billion and the highest is $2.68 billion. CF Industries posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year sales of $6.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $10.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CF Industries.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.56. 3,064,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,510. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.63. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,650,950. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,883,000 after purchasing an additional 571,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,670,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,478,000 after purchasing an additional 374,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,968,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,895,000 after purchasing an additional 510,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,309,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 215,396 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CF Industries (CF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.