$2.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to announce $2.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $9.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.61 billion to $9.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NSIT traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.33. The stock had a trading volume of 189,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,771. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.53. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $72.44 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $97,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $200,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $4,423,090. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 112.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

