$2.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will report sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.65 billion and the lowest is $2.59 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $7.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $7.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

TMHC traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 97,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $3,345,102.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 20,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $672,081.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,453 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,226 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,248,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,046,000 after buying an additional 1,743,918 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 170.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after buying an additional 652,265 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,671,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,158,000 after buying an additional 469,352 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after purchasing an additional 459,378 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

