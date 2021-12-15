$2.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will announce sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.83 billion. Mohawk Industries posted sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $11.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $12.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 160.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHK traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.63. The stock had a trading volume of 558,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,439. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $131.33 and a one year high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

