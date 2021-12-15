$2.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to announce $2.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.75 billion and the highest is $3.04 billion. Unum Group reported sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year sales of $11.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

NYSE UNM traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 247.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 97,108 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 465.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 352,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 289,703 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,677,000 after acquiring an additional 699,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Earnings History and Estimates for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

