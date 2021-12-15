$200,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to post sales of $200,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $210,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $760,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $720,000.00, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $800,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,612.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on VBLT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,116. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $3.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $132.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

