218,040 Shares in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Purchased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 218,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.46% of Byrna Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYRN traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.70. 1,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,993. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $30.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76. The company has a market cap of $323.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

