218,040 Shares in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Purchased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 218,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.46% of Byrna Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYRN traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.70. 1,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,993. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $30.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76. The company has a market cap of $323.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

