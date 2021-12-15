2,293 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $348.55 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $255.98 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $349.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.01. The firm has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.18.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

