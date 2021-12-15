2,368 Shares in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOMO. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Domo by 145,949.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,692,000 after buying an additional 589,636 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Domo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,238,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Domo by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,532,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,907,000 after buying an additional 238,689 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Domo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,052,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Domo by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after buying an additional 149,976 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOMO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $919,169.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

DOMO opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.84. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.11 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.31 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

