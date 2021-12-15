$24.64 Million in Sales Expected for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will post $24.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.10 million. ReneSola posted sales of $16.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year sales of $81.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.02 million to $81.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $125.10 million, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $151.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ReneSola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

SOL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,540. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.35 million, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52.

ReneSola announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 6,000 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ReneSola by 31.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,685,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,939,000 after buying an additional 1,850,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ReneSola by 357.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after buying an additional 833,932 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in shares of ReneSola by 101.7% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 662,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 334,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ReneSola by 65.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 211,419 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ReneSola by 45.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 110,970 shares during the period. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

