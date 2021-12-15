$25.06 Million in Sales Expected for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to post sales of $25.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.61 million. OrthoPediatrics reported sales of $18.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year sales of $98.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.99 million to $98.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $121.03 million, with estimates ranging from $118.84 million to $125.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

OrthoPediatrics stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.06. The stock had a trading volume of 662 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,995. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.84. OrthoPediatrics has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $73.91.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.42 per share, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 319.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after buying an additional 291,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 5.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 72,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

