$3.04 Million in Sales Expected for Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will report $3.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.38 million and the highest is $3.70 million. Intrusion reported sales of $1.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year sales of $8.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.01 million to $9.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.25 million, with estimates ranging from $15.65 million to $16.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 261.81% and a negative return on equity of 167.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

INTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:INTZ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.05. 93,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,498. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.89. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intrusion by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Intrusion by 71.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intrusion by 4.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intrusion during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Intrusion by 3.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 203,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

