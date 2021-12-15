$3.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to post earnings of $3.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.10 and the lowest is $2.99. T. Rowe Price Group reported earnings per share of $2.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year earnings of $12.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.59 to $12.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.27 to $13.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.32.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,900,000. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $190.02 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $145.54 and a one year high of $224.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

