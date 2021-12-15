$3.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will report $3.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. Universal Health Services reported sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year sales of $12.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 billion to $12.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.73 billion to $13.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

NYSE:UHS opened at $127.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.05 and a 200-day moving average of $143.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.