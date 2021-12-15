$3.28 EPS Expected for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.49. L3Harris Technologies reported earnings of $3.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year earnings of $12.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $14.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.08.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 22.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LHX remained flat at $$213.00 on Wednesday. 1,157,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,510. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $168.70 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

