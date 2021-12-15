$33.53 Million in Sales Expected for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to report $33.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.91 million and the lowest is $32.00 million. Capstar Financial reported sales of $34.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year sales of $133.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.60 million to $134.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $135.05 million, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $140.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capstar Financial.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.21 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

CSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $52,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 10.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Capstar Financial by 107.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the third quarter worth $3,902,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Capstar Financial by 36.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Capstar Financial by 30.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTR stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.42. 41,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,793. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

Read More: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstar Financial (CSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.