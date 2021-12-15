3,409 Shares in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.71.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $126.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.75. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

