$357.10 Million in Sales Expected for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will report $357.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $359.20 million and the lowest is $355.00 million. SPX posted sales of $456.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SPX.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.85 million. SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $541,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $441,009.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,105 shares of company stock worth $2,193,881 over the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SPX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SPX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in SPX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

SPX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.95. 745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,085. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. SPX has a 12-month low of $51.63 and a 12-month high of $68.24.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX (SPXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.