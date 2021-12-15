$39.99 Million in Sales Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will announce sales of $39.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.10 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $37.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year sales of $154.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $154.55 million to $155.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $167.35 million, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $170.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $1,029,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMAT stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.02. 86,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,698. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.77. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.