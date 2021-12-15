3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of 3M worth $59,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. UBS Group cut their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.92.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $174.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $101.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

