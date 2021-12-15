$401.15 Million in Sales Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will announce $401.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $391.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $411.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $526.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS.

NYSE FBC traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.12. 791,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,717. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.64. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

