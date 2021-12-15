$43.05 Million in Sales Expected for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will announce sales of $43.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.06 million. Open Lending reported sales of $39.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year sales of $206.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $206.08 million to $207.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $231.75 million, with estimates ranging from $217.08 million to $249.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPRO. TheStreet lowered Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In related news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $849,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $184,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,609,013 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 1,278.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPRO traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $21.59. 1,541,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,824. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.34. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

