$464.88 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will post $464.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $450.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $484.70 million. PTC posted sales of $429.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.42.

PTC traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.58. The company had a trading volume of 87,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,001. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.89. PTC has a 52 week low of $105.49 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796 in the last three months. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 23.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,917,000 after buying an additional 768,389 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 16.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,027,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,214,000 after buying an additional 568,350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 54.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after buying an additional 1,273,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,136,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,728,000 after buying an additional 99,373 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

