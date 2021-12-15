$5.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to announce sales of $5.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.91 billion and the lowest is $5.79 billion. Whirlpool posted sales of $5.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $22.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.96 billion to $22.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $22.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.38 billion to $22.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.23.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR stock traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.86. The company had a trading volume of 778,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $171.33 and a 52 week high of $257.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

