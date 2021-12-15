$5.90 Million in Sales Expected for EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) to announce $5.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EVgo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.90 million to $6.37 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVgo will report full-year sales of $20.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $21.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $54.69 million, with estimates ranging from $53.22 million to $57.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EVgo.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVGO. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE:EVGO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 142,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,087. EVgo has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 6.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

